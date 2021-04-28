Kettering: Police bid to trace vandal behind graffiti 'plague'
Police have released images of a "plague" of graffiti around a town as they seek the person responsible.
A tag reading "gesp" has been spray-painted at various locations in Kettering, Northamptonshire.
Police are treating the work as criminal damage and have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
PC Steven Cheatham said the graffiti had appeared on local shops, "causing disruption and unnecessary expense".
Other tags which have appeared around the town include "saus", "forte" and "JBO".
Northamptonshire Police said there had been recent incidents in Eden Street and Regent Street.
Mr Cheatham said: "Over the last year, there's been a plague of various graffiti tags appear across Kettering.
"Some have been sprayed across the front of local shops, causing disruption and unnecessary expense to people already struggling to keep their businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic."
The force said it believed the person behind the "gesp" tag was local as it only appeared in the Kettering area.
