Firefighters tackle major Northampton warehouse blaze
Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a warehouse on an industrial estate.
Crews were called to Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.
At the height of the blaze, eight engines and two hydraulic platforms were at the scene, with crews also sent from neighbouring counties.
Ro Cutler, of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said it was "arduous work" to bring the blaze under control.
Group Commander Mr Cutler said the damage inside the buildings on Caswell Road was "quite extensive".
"The crews worked really hard. They've done a great job at saving the adjoining buildings, so they've stopped the fire spread."
No-one was believed to have been hurt in the fire and Mr Cutler said an investigation was under way to establish its cause.
He said the fire service would not disclose what was inside the warehouse while the investigation was ongoing, but it was nothing that would "cause concern".
Roads surrounding the fire scene have been closed, including the A45 leading into the estate and the A428 slip road.
Mr Cutler said he hoped all roads would be reopened by the end of Saturday, although there could still be some disruption in Caswell Road as firefighters remained at the scene to deal with some areas still alight.
Local residents, including those living in nearby villages, were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
