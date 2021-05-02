Northampton blaze 'cruel blow', say firm's owners
Two friends who spent 10 years building up their business have said a fire which swept through their premises on Saturday was a "cruel blow".
Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze at My 1st Years' head office and distribution centre on Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton.
Owners Daniel Price and Jonny Sitton, who employ 150 people, said they felt "relief" no-one had been hurt.
The fire service said an investigation into the cause of the blaze had begun.
The fire took hold in the business premises on Caswell Road at about 01:30 BST, with crews brought in from neighbouring counties to help tackle it.
Life-long friends Mr Price and Mr Sitton said: "While this is a devastating blow...at a time when our business was hitting new heights, our overriding feeling is one of relief no injuries or deaths have occurred.
"Given the optimism we had been feeling of late, with the pandemic easing and business hitting record levels, this feels like a cruel blow at the worst possible moment."
The firm, which produces personalised children's items, has been based at the site for seven years.
The company's founders vowed to "come back stronger than ever" from the "staggering setback" and urged customers to bear with them.
Mr Price and Mr Sitton said: "We've had some amazing expressions of support over the last 24 hours from customers, suppliers and other businesses partners.
"Thankfully, we had cleared the majority of outstanding orders by Friday night and we are in contact with any customers who have matters that remain outstanding."
At the height of the blaze, eight engines and two hydraulic platforms were at the scene, with water pumped from a nearby lake, while surrounding roads were shut.
