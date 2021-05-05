Northamptonshire Police detective accessed lover's records
A detective who read the police records of a woman with whom he was having an affair has been given a written warning after a panel ruled it would be "calamitous" for the force to lose him.
Det Sgt Keith Morson had an affair with the woman, who was an independent witness in an investigation into organised crime in Northamptonshire.
A hearing found he had breached professional behaviour standards.
The disciplinary panel said the officer had "sparkling references".
The result of the hearing, which took place on 26 and 27 April, has been published by Northamptonshire Police.
Det Sgt Morson, one of the officers involved in the organised crime investigation, admitted he had accessed information about the woman in June 2020.
He did this by finding her record on a police records management system called Niche, which manages all aspects of crime recording and intelligence.
The hearing heard his actions "had the potential to compromise the independence of that person and any subsequent criminal proceedings".
'Sanction warranted'
Separate charges that Det Sgt Morson had failed to declare the relationship to a senior officer, that he had failed to report that he had found a covert tracking device on the woman's car, and that he had also accessed her records in February 2020 were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.
The panel said: "Data that is confidential should remain confidential and the public should know that it is not accessed for any purpose other than a policing purpose.
"[Det Sgt] Morson knew that very well. In this case accessing Niche had no adverse consequence. Nevertheless, a sanction is warranted."
However, it added that due to the "sparkling references" and "achievements, diligence and effectiveness" of Det Sgt Morson over a number of years "it would be calamitous for the force to lose this officer."
Det Sgt Morson's written warning will remain on his record for 18 months.
