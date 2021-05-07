Kettering attacker jailed over confrontation that killed partner
A man whose partner died after the pair had a confrontation with a motorist has been jailed for six and a half years.
Wayne Steele, 43, was found guilty of wounding the car driver and for having a taser-style device and knuckleduster in Kettering in Northamptonshire.
Police said that as the motorist was trying to get away last June, he fatally injured 37-year-old Hayley Louise Pienaar, who was pursuing him.
Ms Pienaar died from a head injury on Russell Street.
Steele, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court having been previously convicted at Leicester Crown Court.
Police said: "The altercation occurred when Steele and his partner, Hayley Louise Pienaar, 37, (also known as Hayley Louise Adams), were walking in the middle of Gordon Road and confronted a male driver over who had right of way."
They "launched an attack on him" when he got out of his car to remonstrate with them.
Police said Steele inflicted head injuries on the man, before Ms Pienaar was struck by the man "after she pursued him as he tried to get away".
She fell to the floor and died at the scene.
Both men were arrested, but the car driver was never charged as he was deemed to have "acted in self-defence", police said.
Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said: "Wayne Steele was clearly shown to be the aggressor in this incident, and was carrying two dangerous weapons which he freely used to try to inflict serious injuries on a man who had simply been trying to drive home after work.
"This case is a tragic example of how any use of violence can so easily result in fatal injury.
"Our thoughts remain with Hayley's family and friends as they mourn her loss."
