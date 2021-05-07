Elections 2021: Northamptonshire votes in council and PCC elections
- Published
Results are to be declared over three days following Thursday's voting for councillors and the police, fire and crime commissioner (PFCC) in Northamptonshire.
The county's two unitary authorities will announce their results on Friday.
North Northamptonshire Council is due to declare at around 17:00 BST, while West Northamptonshire Council's results are expected after 20:30 BST.
The PFCC election will not be announced until Monday.
This is the first time people have voted in elections for the two unitary authorities, which were only formed on 1 April after Conservative-run Northamptonshire County Council was scrapped following financial mismanagement.
Local government reorganisation in the county also saw district and borough councils in South Northamptonshire, Daventry, Northampton, Kettering, Corby, East Northamptonshire and Wellingborough dissolved.
All of those authorities, with the exception of Labour-run Corby Borough, were Conservative-controlled.
Conservative Stephen Mold was elected as Northamptonshire's police and crime commissioner in 2016.
Two years later, the Home Office approved plans for the county's PCC to also take charge of the fire service.
He is standing against Liberal Democrat Ana Savage Gunn, Reform UK's Mark Hear and Labour's Clare Pavitt.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk