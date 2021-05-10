Elections 2021: Tory Stephen Mold retains Northamptonshire PFCC role
Conservative Stephen Mold has retained the position of Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC).
Mr Mold won 53.2% of the first preference vote, with 102,752 votes, meaning the second preference votes did not need to be counted.
Labour's Clare Pavitt finished second with 27.5% and Ana Gunn, of the Liberal Democrats, was in third, with 15%.
The turnout figure for the election of 34.8%.
Mark Hearn, for Reform, came in fourth, with just under 4% of the vote.
