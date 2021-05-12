West Northamptonshire Council: Would-be leader suspended by Tory Party
A senior Conservative competing to be leader of a newly-created council says his suspension amid allegations of bullying is "despicable".
Ian McCord had been hoping to be named leader of the Tory group on West Northamptonshire Council this evening.
South Northamptonshire Conservatives confirmed he had been suspended "following a number of allegations".
Mr McCord called it an attempt to rule him out of the leadership race.
The Tories won an overwhelming majority of seats for the new unitary council in last week's local elections.
West Northamptonshire Council is one of two unitary councils formed following the financial collapse of Northamptonshire County Council, which was described by Kettering's Conservative MP Philip Hollobone as the "worst-run" authority in the country.
Elections were due to take place for the two new councils in 2020, but they were postponed until last week due to the pandemic.
While waiting for that, Mr McCord continued serving as leader of the shadow West Northamptonshire Council and he is also a former leader of the now-defunct South Northamptonshire Borough Council.
Whoever is selected as leader of the Conservative group will still have to be voted in as council leader.
Potential opponents include the former leader of Northampton Borough Council, Jonathan Nunn, and the ex-deputy leader of Northamptonshire County Council, Lizzy Bowen.
It was unclear whether Mr McCord, who represents Deanshanger ward, would remain on the ballot.
South Northamptonshire Conservative Association's chairwoman, Pinder Chauhan, confirmed the suspension.
"This is an internal party matter following a number of allegations which the association is investigating," she said.
A senior Conservative source told the BBC that Mr McCord's suspension related to an allegation of bullying and intimidation.
The BBC understands this is not the first time Mr McCord has been investigated.
"This shows the party will not hesitate to act on such allegations, whatever the seniority of the person involved," the source said.
"These are extremely serious allegations and need to be thoroughly investigated."
The source said it was a coincidence that Mr McCord's suspension happened at the same time as the leadership contest.
An "angry" Mr McCord confirmed he had received an email suspending him "pending formal expulsion proceedings".
He said: "This is a despicable attempt by some internal political opponents to cause trouble and try and advance their preferred candidate."
He accused opponents within the party of engaging in "student politics" and orchestrating a move which had "all the political calculations of a woodworm found dead in a brick".
"This is the same old toxic, corrosive politics that reduced Northamptonshire County Council to dust, being brought in in an attempt to strangle West Northants Council at birth," he added.
Mr McCord denied having ever intimidated or bullied anyone.
