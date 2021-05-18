Northampton's first female Bangladeshi mayor 'to inspire' others
Northampton's first female mayor with Bangladeshi heritage said she hoped to inspire others from a similar background.
Rufia Ashraf was also the first person to be appointed to the role by Northampton Town Council.
The council was formed after Northampton Borough Council disappeared in the local government reorganisation.
Ms Ashraf, thanked her colleagues for "selecting me for his opportunity, [it] is an exciting achievement".
The former Labour borough councillor was elected for the St James ward of the town council in the local elections on 6 May.
Both West Northamptonshire Council and the town council held their first elections after being formed following the abolition of Northamptonshire County Council due to financial problems.
'Different type of mayor'
Ms Ashraf said: "For my community, it is a big deal because they know how hard I work; they know I am passionate about my community and the environment.
"It gets to show that people do believe in the work that I do and they recognise it."
She said her appointment as mayor "means that women can wish for bigger things", reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"They have the capability to achieve in whatever they want if they believe in themselves that much, with the support of the family," she added.
Northampton Town Council is largest community-level town or parish council in England and Ms Ashraf said the role of mayor was an "important tradition".
She said she would be a "different type of mayor" by organising campaigns and litter picks and working with local schools.