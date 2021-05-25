Northampton: M1 southbound closed due to diesel spill
A section of the M1 has been closed after a split tank on a lorry caused a large diesel spill.
The southbound section was shut between junctions 15 and 14 near Northampton after 400 litres of diesel was spilt.
Thames Valley Police is on scene along with fire and rescue crews and Highways England traffic officers.
Highways England said "traffic is heavy" and anyone caught in the delays should stay in their vehicles while crews worked to reopen lanes.
A message on the Highways England website said: "Road users caught within the closure are advised to remain with their vehicles.
"Our officers will commence clearing you from the closure once they've completed the process of closing the motorway at J15."
