Murder probe in Corby after boy, 16, dies in stabbing
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed.
Northamptonshire Police officers were called to reports of the stabbing at Constable Road, Corby, just before 19:00 BST.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the boy died at the scene.
The force said inquiries were progressing "at pace" and detectives investigating the incident were appealing for witnesses.
