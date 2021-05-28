Northampton death: Dale Peter Bates jailed for killing 'good friend'
A man who killed his "good friend" by beating him "so badly" that he died has been jailed.
Dale Peter Bates called 999 in June to say he found Andrew Pomroy, 53, dead in his Northampton flat, three days after the pair had a fight, police said.
He claimed the fight was "pushing, shoving and slapping", but Mr Pomroy was found to have severe brain damage.
Bates, 44, of Sulgrave Road, was jailed for 16 years after being convicted of manslaughter.
He had been charged with murder, but was cleared of that offence by a Northampton Crown Court jury.
Northamptonshire Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Pomroy died as a result of repeated blows inflicted upon him, resulting in a smashed jaw, fractures to the throat and brain damage.
The force said Bates told 999 that the fight had taken place on 20 June.
On 21 June Bates claimed to have visited Mr Pomroy again, stating he was "still alive" but "didn't want an ambulance".
He said he found his victim dead the following day.
Police said that instead of reporting the death, Bates spent the day drinking beer before alerting the authorities the next day.
Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said: "Andrew Pomroy trusted Dale Bates and considered him to be a good friend.
"But Bates beat him so badly in his own flat that day that Andrew sadly died as a result.
"Whilst there will never be any winners in a case like this, and no result that will make up for the loss of Andrew, I am pleased for his family and friends that it has come to a conclusion and that the trial is now over."
