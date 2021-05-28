BBC News

Corby stabbing: Teen charged with Rayon Pennycook murder

image copyrightNorthamptonshire Police
image captionPolice said paramedics tried to save Rayon Pennycook, but he died at the scene

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Rayon Pennycook was discovered on Constable Road in Corby on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST and treated Rayon, but he died at the scene.

The 17-year-old will appear at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court on Saturday. Two other teenage boys, aged 15 and 17, have been released on bail.

image captionA police forensics team working inside a cordoned-off area on Constable Road and Reynolds Road on Wednesday

