Pregnant woman and unborn child killed in crash in Northampton
- Published
A pregnant woman and her unborn child have died after being hit by a car.
The 39-year-old pedestrian, who was six-months pregnant, was struck by a black Nissan Pathfinder on the A508 in Northampton town centre on Saturday afternoon.
She was taken to hospital in Coventry but medics were unable to save her or her unborn baby.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is being held in custody.
Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened at 14:00 BST at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
