Northampton crash: Pregnant victim was mother of four
- Published
A pregnant woman who died after she was struck by a car was a mother of four, it has been confirmed.
Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, 39, was hit by a black Nissan Pathfinder in Northampton town centre on Saturday.
She was taken to University Hospital in Coventry but medics were unable to save her or her unborn baby.
James Craigie, 30, from Stoke Bruerne, has appeared before magistrates charged with causing death by dangerous driving and child destruction.
He was released on conditional bail to appear before Northampton Crown Court on 14 July.
Ms Mendes Pereira was six months pregnant, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Her family was "understandably devastated" by her and her unborn child's deaths, the force added.
She leaves behind four children aged 21, 14, eight and one.
Investigating officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 14:00 BST on Saturday at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket on the A508.
