Corby: Two killed after motorcycle and bike collide
- Published
Two men have died following a collision between a motorcycle and a pedal bike.
The incident took place near a garage in Cottingham Road, Corby, at 12:25 BST on Saturday.
The cyclist was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, while the rider of the motorcycle died later at University Hospital Coventry.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses, including anyone who has dashcam footage from before, during or after the collision.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion or news video email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.