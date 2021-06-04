BBC News

Corby stabbing: Two more teens arrested over Rayon Pennycook stabbing

Published
image copyrightNorthamptonshire Police
image captionPolice said paramedics tried to save Rayon Pennycook, but he died at the scene

Two more teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Rayon Pennycook was discovered on Constable Road, Corby, on 25 May and died a short time later.

Northamptonshire Police said two boys, aged 17 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of Rayon's murder and remain in police custody.

Another 17-year-old boy has already been charged with his murder, while two other arrested teens have been bailed.

image captionA police forensics team working inside a cordoned-off area on Constable Road and Reynolds Road

