Corby stabbing: Rayon Pennycook's family urge 'no revenge'
The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death have urged his friends "not to seek retribution".
Rayon Pennycook was found on Constable Road in Corby, Northamptonshire, on 25 May and died a short time later.
Speaking ahead of a vigil service on Thursday, his family said they were "overwhelmed" by the support they had received.
A 17-year-old boy will face trial charged with murder, while four other teenagers have been arrested.
In a statement released by Northamptonshire Police, the family said: "We want to use this opportunity to appeal to his young friends not to seek retribution for Rayon's death outside of the courts.
"There has already been one tragedy and we do not want to see another one.
"Please let the police and the courts do their work - we know it's hard but we do not want to see any more young people lose their lives in these circumstances."
Describing Rayon as "a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend," the family said they are "overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and condolences for our beautiful boy".
They said: "It has given us great comfort these past days knowing we are not alone and we would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers.
"Just like so many people close to Rayon, we are devastated that he has been taken from us, and every day we live with the pain and feelings of loss as Rayon was such a big part of our lives.
"He will live on in our hearts forever."
The vigil service will take place between 18:15 and 18:45 BST on Thursday on the public decking area facing onto Westcott Way, near the Corby Cube.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to stand trial charged with murder later this year.
Four other teenagers, aged 15, 16 and two who are 17, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been bailed pending further police inquiries.
