Middleton Cheney murder arrest as body found in burning shed
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a burning shed.
The body of a man was discovered after Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the blaze in Salmons Lane in Middleton Cheney at about 15:35 BST on Wednesday.
When they put out the fire, they found the body inside.
A 65-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday night and remains in police custody.
Northamptonshire Police and fire investigators have appealed to anyone with video footage of the blaze to get in touch, to "help establish the cause and progression of the fire".
