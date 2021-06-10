BBC News

Middleton Cheney murder arrest as body found in burning shed

image captionThe body of a man was found in a shed in Salmons Lane in the village of Middleton Cheney

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a burning shed.

The body of a man was discovered after Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the blaze in Salmons Lane in Middleton Cheney at about 15:35 BST on Wednesday.

When they put out the fire, they found the body inside.

A 65-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday night and remains in police custody.

image captionThe road has been closed to the public
image captionPolice remain at the scene of the incident

Northamptonshire Police and fire investigators have appealed to anyone with video footage of the blaze to get in touch, to "help establish the cause and progression of the fire".

