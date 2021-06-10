Corby stabbing: Vigil held for Rayon Pennycook, 16
- Published
A vigil has been held in memory of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in a town street.
Rayon Pennycook, 16, died on Constable Road in Corby, Northamptonshire, on 25 May.
Pastor Andrew Rashford-Hewitt, who organised Thursday's event outside Corby Cube, said it was about "shared sympathy and community cohesion".
A 17-year-old boy charged with murder will face trial, while four other arrested teenagers have been bailed.
The vigil took place between 18:15 and 18:45 BST on public decking facing Westcott Way, near Corby Cube.
Mr Rashford-Hewitt, from the Seventh Day Adventist Church, said Rayon's death had been "very shocking".
"It's very hard to come to terms with a young person losing their life in such a tragic way," he said.
"There is a sense of shared sympathy and community cohesion."
He added it was a chance for the town to show it is a "positive place to live and to encourage our young people to make positive choices".
Ahead of the vigil, Rayon's family had said they were "overwhelmed" by the support they have received, but urged his friends "not to seek retribution".
An inquest into Rayon's death was opened and adjourned on Thursday.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to stand trial charged with murder later this year.
Four other teenagers, aged 15, 16 and two who are 17, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been bailed pending further police inquiries.
