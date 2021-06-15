Northampton bulldog puppy house burglar punches boy in face
- Published
A 14-year-old boy was punched in the face as six French bulldog puppies were stolen during a house burglary.
The teenager's 12-year-old sister was also assaulted during the raid in Parkwood Avenue, Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police were searching for a white man, described as about 6ft tall and of a slim build following the incident at 13:30 BST on Sunday.
The force said there were "serious concerns" about the puppies health as they were only five weeks old.
Police said after the man entered the house and grabbed the dogs, he was challenged by the two children.
He punched the boy in the face and pushed the girl onto a sofa.
The man was described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey hooded zip-up top with the hood up, and a black facemask.
A police spokesman said: "If the person who stole them is reading this, please do the right thing and take them to the local vets or contact us anonymously about where they are so we can return them to their rightful owners.
"There are serious concerns as to the physical health of the puppies if they are not returned to the mother as they are only five weeks old."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk