Middleton Cheney burning shed death not suspicious
- Published
The death of a man whose body was found in a burning shed in Northamptonshire was not suspicious, police said.
A 65-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident in Salmons Lane, Middleton Cheney on 9 June.
Northamptonshire police said an investigation had now concluded "there were no suspicious circumstances involved in this man's death".
The case has been handed over to the coroner ahead of an inquest.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service had been called to the fire on the afternoon of 9 June.
Firefighters had found a shed alight and once the fire was put out, the body of a man was discovered inside.
Northamptonshire Police said: "A thorough investigation led by the Major Crime Team has now concluded and detectives are satisfied that there were no suspicious circumstances involved in this man's death.
"As the criminal investigation is now complete, an inquest file will be prepared for the coroner.
"Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends at this exceptionally difficult time."
