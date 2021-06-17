BBC News

Northampton murder: Arrest after man dies following serious assault

image captionThe serious assault took place in Hester Street, Northampton in the early hours of the morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a serious assault.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident took place in Hester Street, Northampton just after midnight on Wednesday.

A 44-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but died at 21:30 BST on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man, arrested following the assault, remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

