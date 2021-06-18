Northampton murder: Man charged over assault death
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a man who died following a serious assault.
The incident took place in Hester Street, Northampton, in the early hours of Wednesday.
A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital but died at 21:30 BST.
Grant Richard Harding, 28, of Hester Street, has been charged with murder and will appear before Northampton magistrates later.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.