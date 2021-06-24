Northamptonshire cyclist's family call for elderly driver eye tests
- Published
The family of a man who died when his tricycle was hit by a motorist in her 90s have made a plea to elderly drivers to get their eyes tested.
Mick Harvey was killed in the incident in Desborough, Northamptonshire on 21 May last year.
The woman had her driving licence revoked due to eyesight issues.
Mr Harvey's family said: "If we can prevent other people going through what we have had to, that would mean a lot."
The 85-year-old died at the scene after his electric-assisted tricycle was struck from behind on Stoke Albany Road, just outside Desborough.
Northamptonshire Police said the keen cyclist had been wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket, a helmet and was riding sensibly.
The driver of the car did not reapply for her licence after it was revoked, and said she was not going to drive again.
Officers decided not to pursue a criminal case, a decision the family said it supported.
In a statement, Mr Harvey's son and daughter, Richard Harvey and Jane Slocombe, said they wanted "something positive to come out of our Dad's death".
They encouraged anyone with elderly relatives to speak to family members or friends.
"We appreciate it may be a difficult subject to broach but it could literally save lives.
"It has been so hard for us to lose our dad in these circumstances and if we can prevent other people from going through what we have had to, that would mean a lot."
Det Con Bruce Wilson, from Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said Mr Harvey's family were "the epitome of class".
He said he admired them "for wanting something positive to come out of such terrible circumstances" and echoed their plea for elderly drivers to have regular sight tests.
"By doing so you may just prevent another family from having to deal with the heartache Mick's have endured," he added.
Mr Harvey, who had lived in Desborough his whole life, was described by his family as "a much-loved man".
More than 200 people lined the streets of the town on the day of his funeral in June 2020.