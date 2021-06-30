Rev Richard Coles: Finedon vicar solves stolen ornament mystery
A celebrity vicar turned amateur detective to help solve the mystery of a porcelain ornament which turned up 35 years after it was stolen.
Northamptonshire Police said the item was sent to them with a note saying it had been stolen from a family with the surname Collcutt in Finedon in 1986.
The Reverend Richard Coles replied to say the ornament would have belonged to former county coroner Mike Collcutt.
Police said they hoped it would soon be "back with its rightful owners".
The force had put out an appeal on its social media channels on Wednesday morning.
That would have been the late Mike Collcutt, county coroner, who lived at Isebrook Cottage. I was mates with his son Chris at school. I’ll see if I can track down family members.— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) June 30, 2021
In it they said: "Police officers are appealing for help to trace the rightful owner of a porcelain ornament.
"The ornament was sent to the police station in Kettering alongside a note stating it had been stolen from a property in Finedon in 1986 from a family with the surname Collcutt."
Rev Coles, the former keyboard player in 1980s band The Communards and the presenter of BBC Radio Four's Saturday Live, was one of several people to reply.
The vicar of Finedon wrote on Twitter: "That would have been the late Mike Collcutt, county coroner, who lived at Isebrook Cottage.
"I was mates with his son Chris at school. I'll see if I can track down family members."
Moments later another user replied to say he was Mr Collcutt's grandson and had left police a message.
Several other people, including other relatives of Mr Collcutt, replied to a post on Facebook to let police know the ornament would have belonged to him.
A police spokeswoman said: "The response to our appeal has been truly heart-warming and the officer in the case is following up on the leads provided online.
"After 35 years, hopefully we will soon have this ornament back with its rightful owners."
