Weetabix workers vote for strike action in Northamptonshire
- Published
Workers at a Weetabix factory have voted unanimously to go on strike later this month in a dispute over shift payments.
The union Usdaw said the move affected members at the cereal bar production site in Burton Latimer near Kettering, Northamptonshire.
It said the first 24-hour stoppage could take place from 28 July.
Weetabix said it was "disappointed" but respected the result of the strike ballot.
Ed Leach, Usdaw's area organiser, said the industrial action was "very much a last resort".
"Clearly the 100% vote in favour shows how strongly our members feel," he said.
"This dispute will not be resolved until an agreement is reached on the value of the shift premium pay for unsocial hours.
"We urge the company to move their position to avoid industrial action and disruption to the business."
'Confident of avoiding shortages'
The union said further 24- or 48-hour walkouts would take place on a periodic basis until a resolution was found.
In a statement Weetabix said: "We are naturally disappointed by this result, but respect the voice of our workforce and their representatives.
"Our success over nearly 90 years is built on a strong relationship with our workforce."
It added it was in "close consultation" with workers and was "confident" it could avoid product shortages.
Last month, planned action by 80 engineers in the Unite union was suspended at the 11th hour.
That dispute was focused on cuts to shift allowances which Unite had said could see some workers lose up to £5,000 a year.
