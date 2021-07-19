Haverhill warehouse worker died after pallets fell on him
A man died when a "large amount" of pallets fell on him as the cleaning machine he was using collided with a forklift truck, an inquest heard.
Dzintars Klementjevs died at Culina Logistics' storage facility in Haverhill, Suffolk, on 22 November 2018.
The 44-year-old, who worked as a cleaner, had been called to deal with a spillage, the inquest was told.
The hearing in Ipswich is due to last three days.
Virginijus Galkus said he was operating a VNA (very narrow aisle) truck, a type of forklift used in warehouses, when it collided with Mr Klementjevs's cleaning machine.
Speaking through an interpreter, he said: "The truck moved sideways because of the weight and all the pallets started falling down."
He said a "large amount" of pallets fell.
Vitalis Bicans, also a VNA driver at the warehouse, said he had been moving pallets of chilled produce, such as fruit juice, yoghurts and milk, when there was a spillage and he called for a cleaner.
Speaking through an interpreter, he said he saw Mr Klementjevs arrive on a ride-on cleaning machine and start to clean.
He said that as he waited for Mr Klementjevs to finish cleaning, "everything was just falling down".
Mr Bicans said he saw Mr Klementjevs try to jump from the cleaning machine, which he said did not have a roof.
The inquest continues.
