Man charged with murder of man found in Bedfordshire fields

Published
image sourceBedfordshire Police
image captionKamil Leszczynski was found in fields in Bedfordshire on 1 July

A man has charged with murdering a 33-year-old whose body was found in fields near a farm track.

The body of Kamil Leszczynski, from Wellingborough, was found between Carlton and Turvey in Bedfordshire on 1 July.

Lukasz Stachura, 39, has been charged with Mr Leszczynski's murder.

Mr Stachura, of Gold Street, Wellingborough, was remanded in custody at a hearing at Luton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

His next hearing is at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

