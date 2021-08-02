Man charged with murder of man found in Bedfordshire fields
- Published
A man has charged with murdering a 33-year-old whose body was found in fields near a farm track.
The body of Kamil Leszczynski, from Wellingborough, was found between Carlton and Turvey in Bedfordshire on 1 July.
Lukasz Stachura, 39, has been charged with Mr Leszczynski's murder.
Mr Stachura, of Gold Street, Wellingborough, was remanded in custody at a hearing at Luton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
His next hearing is at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.