Covid-19: Vaccinations to be offered at Northampton Town Festival
- Published
A pop-up clinic will be offering Covid-19 vaccinations at a town show.
Anyone aged 18 and over will be able to get a first jab, or a second dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, at the Northampton Town Festival.
About 72% of adults in Northamptonshire have had a first dose and 57% have been fully vaccinated.
Chris Pallot, director of the county's vaccination programme, said it was "not always convenient for people to visit an existing vaccination site".
He said he wanted to make it easier for residents to get a jab by "bringing the vaccine to them wherever we possibly can".
Those receiving a second dose need to have had their first jab at least eight weeks previously.
The Northampton Town Festival is a ticketed event at Northampton's Racecourse park across the weekend.
It is in its fifth year and is based on the former Town Show, which ran from 1909 to 2002 and the Northampton Balloon Festival, which was held at the Racecourse park until 2008.
The balloon festival moved to Billing Aquadrome, but stopped in 2019.
There will also be a drop-in vaccinations at the Ramgarhia Sikh Temple in Northampton on Monday and Tuesday.
Mr Pallot said those who were "undecided" about vaccination would be able to speak to health professionals at the clinics.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk