Wellingborough: Murder inquiry after boy fatally stabbed near park
Police have begun a murder investigation after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.
Officers were called to Brooke Close in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about a 17:45 BST on Thursday.
Paramedics arrived and he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, while a 15-year-old boy, who was also stabbed, was taken to hospital.
An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and were being held in custody.
Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield, from Northamptonshire Police, said although there had been arrests he "would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and speak to us".
He said he believed it was an isolated incident but "high visibility police patrols will be taking place in Wellingborough today to reassure the local community".
