Wellingborough: Two arrested over 16-year-old's murder released
- Published
Two teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy have been released without charge.
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Brooke Close in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 17:45 BST on Thursday.
One boy was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, while a second, aged 15, was taken to hospital with stab wounds.
Police said a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remained in custody.
An 18-year-old man and a boy, aged 16, were also detained on Thursday but were released on Saturday night.
Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said: "My officers continue to work around the clock on what remains a fast-paced investigation.
"We believe this was an isolated incident but high-visibility police patrols are continuing in Wellingborough to reassure the local community and I encourage anyone with concerns to approach one of our officers."
