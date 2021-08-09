BBC News

Wellingborough: Teenager charged with murder of Dylan Holliday

Published
image sourceNorthamptonshire Police
image captionDylan Holliday was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of another 16-year-old boy, who has now been named by police.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Brooke Close in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 17:45 BST on Thursday.

Dylan Holliday was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, while a 15-year-old was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He has also been charged with attempted murder.

An 18-year-old man and a boy, aged 16, who were also arrested as part of the inquiry have already been released without charge.

Northamptonshire Police said specialist officers were supporting Dylan's family.

A vigil took place on Sunday for Dylan, with about 300 people and 50 motorcycles gathering in the Queensway and Shelley Road area of the town.

image captionFlowers were left at the scene by local residents

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.