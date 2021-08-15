BBC News

Northampton care leaver helps tackle period poverty with new project

Published
image sourceRight Resolution CIC
image captionThe Jeevan Project was set up after an idea from Louise (right) to make sure women get free sanitary products

A care leaver who has "first-hand" experience of period poverty has helped launch a project handing out free sanitary products.

Louise, from Northampton, was inspired to set up the Jeevan Project that gives away products to young women leaving care in the town.

Each box contains towels and tampons as well as "extra treats" such as beauty products and confectionery.

"I'm hoping it gives people a bit of comfort," said Louise.

image sourceRight Resolution CIC
image captionEach box contains different types of sanitary products

The boxes will be distributed to any young woman requesting them who has left care or children's homes, working alongside schools and social care staff.

Louise, who only wants her first name used, works for Right Resolution CIC, which supports people aged between 16 and 24 who are leaving care.

She applied to Northampton Partnership Homes' (NPH) Happy to Help CIC's Communities Fund to kickstart the scheme.

image sourceRight Resolution CIC
image captionBoxes also include individual treats like candles, nail files and toiletries

She said: "As a care leaver, there have been times where I haven't been able to buy sanitary products, so I have first-hand experience of period poverty.

"I don't want others to be in that position, and care leavers often don't have a family structure where they can ask for help.

"I've loved working with the team to make up these packs, and by including extra treats like nail varnish and chocolate, I'm hoping it gives people a bit of comfort. It's great for self-care.

"I'm looking forward to helping adapt these bags for the winter and include things like fluffy socks and warm drinks."

image sourceRight Resolution CIC
image captionAmarjit Pawar (left) said the project would not have been possible without Louise (right) and has been "excited" to see it launch

Amarjit Pawar, director of Right Resolution CIC, said it was a "much needed and vital service", adding: "Over the years, I've witnessed a number of young women negatively impacted by period poverty and the lack of access to sanitary products because of financial constraints."

Cam Whyld, head of engagement at NPH, said she was "delighted" the idea got off the ground, adding it would have "a big impact" on local women.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.