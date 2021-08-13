Wellingborough: Second teen charged with murder of Dylan Holliday
A second 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of another 16-year-old boy.
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Brooke Close in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 17:45 BST on 5 August.
Dylan Holliday was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, while a 15-year-old was taken to hospital with stab wounds.
The boy who has been charged was remanded in custody and is due at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.
Another 16-year-old has already been charged with murder and he appeared in court earlier this week.
He has been remanded in custody to next appear in court on 8 November.
Both boys, who cannot be named because of their age, have also been charged with the attempted murder of the 15-year-old.
He was recovering from his injuries, which were not thought to be life-changing, Northamptonshire Police said.
Three people from Northampton arrested earlier this week on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.
