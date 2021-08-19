Harry Dunn: Civil damages deposition case postponed
The deposition of Harry Dunn's alleged killer has been postponed just days before it was due to take place.
Anne Sacoolas, 43, and her husband were due to give evidence next week as part of a civil claim for damages brought by the Dunn family in Virginia, USA.
A spokesman for the 19-year-old's family said the decision to postpone had been reached by "mutual agreement".
Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike was hit by a car outside RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in August 2019.
It is alleged Mrs Sacoolas's car struck Mr Dunn's motorbike moments after she left the RAF base, where her husband Jonathan worked for a US intelligence agency.
She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash, and she left the UK.
Mrs Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US State Department in January last year.
Issuing a short statement about the postponement, the Dunn family's spokesman Radd Seiger said: "By mutual agreement, the depositions of Mr and Mrs Sacoolas scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed.
"The family accordingly are now remaining in the UK and in the meantime they are once again focusing their attention on securing justice in the criminal case.
"We are unable to go into any further detail at this time."
The depositions are part of the "discovery" process in the Dunn family's damages claim, in which correspondence and documentation relevant to the case will be handed over ahead of a trial at the end of the year.
Mr Dunn's parents filed their depositions last month in the state of Virginia.
