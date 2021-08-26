Up to140 Afghan refugees offered Northamptonshire homes
- Published
A council will provide temporary homes for up to 140 refugees from Afghanistan who have worked for British forces.
The leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Jonathan Nunn, said: "These families have supported our forces in dangerous and challenging situations."
It was "now our turn to do everything we can to support them", he added.
The council will provide the accommodation and support until the government resettles the refugees with long-term homes.
The Home Office has previously said the number of refugees allowed to settle in the UK would be "guided by the capacity of local authorities".
It launched its Afghan relocations and assistance policy for current or former Afghan staff in April.
Mr Nunn said: "In the days ahead, we will be involving and working closely with local community and faith groups in this process and it will become clearer as to how our council and local communities are able to support these families to help give them the best start possible."
North Northamptonshire Council has also said it is "ready and willing" to house Afghan refugees, but added it has not yet received a request for help from the Home Office.
Council leader Jason Smithers said: "I believe that we owe a debt of gratitude to the refugees from Afghanistan, many of whom have put their lives in danger to help us."