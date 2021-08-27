BBC News

Weekley Hall Woods: Kettering warehouse decision deferred

image captionHundreds of people attended a protest inside and outside the meeting at council offices in Kettering

Protestors gathered at a meeting where a decision on building a warehouse on woodland was deferred.

Conservative-run North Northamptonshire Council voted to delay discussions about the development at Weekley Hall Woods in Kettering.

The proposal by IM Kelly Automotive was for land next to its existing site.

The Green Party's Dez Dell said it showed people were "just not up for having any more warehouses built on their woodland".

BBC Northamptonshire political reporter Laura Coffey said there were "cheers inside and outside the council chamber" after the unaminous vote.

Council officers had recommended that Thursday's planning committee approved the plans when it met in Kettering.

The seven committee members instead voted unanimously to defer any decision.

image sourceGoogle
image captionCampaigners were also fighting against plans for five other large new warehouses at Weekley Hall Woods
image captionCampaigners said the application goes against North Northamptonshire Council's recently-introduced climate emergency policy

Members of the Save Weekley Hall Woods campaign group gathered inside and outside the meeting to oppose the plans.

The group was formed to oppose separate plans for five large warehouses, proposed by Buccleuch Estates, at the woodland.

image captionAs well as the protest outside, 40 members of the Save Weekly Hall Woods group were inside the packed planning meeting

It has garnered such support that Mr Dell and two other Green Party members were successfully elected to North Northamptonshire Council earlier this year on the back of the campaign.

Mr Dell, who does not serve on the planning committee, said Thursday's protest had "shown the council and developers how much support the campaign has".

Campaigner Tate Eppay said the deferral was better than the proposal being approved, but said a "complete refusal" was needed.

"It's ridiculous it is even being considered," she said.

The developers said the plans would create 150 jobs.

image sourceGoogle
image captionThe Green Party had three councillors elected to North Northamptonshire Council on the back of the Save Weekley Hall Woods campaign

