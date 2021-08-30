Maddie Durdant-Hollamby: Tributes to Kettering murder victim
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "kind, caring and thoughtful" woman who was found dead at a house in Kettering.
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, from Cambridgeshire, was discovered shortly after 13:00 BST on Friday.
Northamptonshire Police was called to Slate Drive in the town where the body of a man was also found.
Ms Durdant-Hollamby's death is being treated as murder, no arrests have been made and detectives are not looking for anyone else, police said.
The force added that formal identification of the dead man was expected to be made in the coming week.
In a statement issued through police on Sunday, the family of Ms Durdant-Hollamby, from Wimblington near the town of March, said they were "absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece".
"Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable," they said.
"She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.
"Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met.
"A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.
"Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did."
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Nicole Main said: "This case is exceptionally tragic and our team has been working over the past 48 hours to establish the circumstances that have led to the deaths of these two people.
"Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her, and we are making sure her family are fully supported as we work to answer their questions about how she came to lose her life.
"Our investigation has found no known background of domestic abuse in this case so far, but we continue to appeal to anyone with any information they believe to be relevant to our inquiries to contact us."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk