Northampton Wall Games: Art project aims to transform town
More than 100 artists have helped create a series of colourful murals in the hope of "uplifting" drab areas of one town.
The Wall Games project targeted unloved underpasses and walkways in Northampton over the Bank Holiday weekend.
It was funded by Northampton Town Council's community grant scheme.
The council's leader Jane Birch said adding colour to "drab areas is uplifting" and "increased community pride".
The Labour-controlled town council was only formed earlier this year following the scrapping of Northampton Borough Council as part of Northamptonshire's unitary reorganisation.
