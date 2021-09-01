Maddie Durdant-Hollamby: Woman found in house was stabbed to death
- Published
A couple found dead in an apparent murder-suicide both died from knife wounds, police have said.
The bodies of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, and partner Benjamin Green, 41, were found at a house in Slate Drive, Kettering, last Friday.
Northamptonshire Police said post-mortem examinations showed Mr Green's injuries were self-inflicted.
The force has said it is not seeking anyone else over Ms Durdant-Hollamby's death, which it is treating as murder.
Families of both had been informed of the findings, officers said.
Tributes were paid to Ms Durdant-Hollamby, from Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, by her family on Sunday.
They said they were "absolutely devastated" by her death.
Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield, said: "Our investigation into the deaths of Maddie and Ben continues, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."