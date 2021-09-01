BBC News

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby: Woman found in house was stabbed to death

image sourcefamily handout
image captionMaddie Durdant-Hollamby was stabbed to death, Northamptonshire Police said

A couple found dead in an apparent murder-suicide both died from knife wounds, police have said.

The bodies of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, and partner Benjamin Green, 41, were found at a house in Slate Drive, Kettering, last Friday.

Northamptonshire Police said post-mortem examinations showed Mr Green's injuries were self-inflicted.

The force has said it is not seeking anyone else over Ms Durdant-Hollamby's death, which it is treating as murder.

Families of both had been informed of the findings, officers said.

image captionMs Durdant-Hollamby's body was found by police on Friday following a report of concern for her welfare

Tributes were paid to Ms Durdant-Hollamby, from Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, by her family on Sunday.

They said they were "absolutely devastated" by her death.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield, said: "Our investigation into the deaths of Maddie and Ben continues, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

