Osteoporosis: Woman had nine spinal fractures in 10 months
A woman with osteoporosis said she had nine spinal fractures in 10 months and was left unable to walk.
Karen Faulkner, 61, from Northampton, said prior to being diagnosed with osteoporosis she was a regular gym-goer with a full-time job.
But she said has been now unable to work for more than a year.
Ms Faulkner told her story as the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) called for "urgent change" around radiology referrals.
The condition, where bones become weaker and more likely to break, affects 3.5 million people in the UK.
Ms Faulkner said: "At one point I was unable to walk. I couldn't even lean forward to use a knife and fork. I couldn't wash and dress myself."
Her husband became her full-time carer and she said she was now 4in (10cm) shorter and in "significant pain".
'I can't stand for more than 15 minutes'
She said she was having treatment to protect her from further fractures, and had had two operations.
"I'm also taking pain relief medication, and that combined with physiotherapy means I am slowly getting better, but I still can't walk or stand for more than about 15 minutes," she said.
"I wish that I could have known earlier that my bones were getting weaker so that I could have done something about it. None of us know what's going on with our bones until they start to break."
While not a factor in Ms Faulkner's case, the ROS said that an opportunity to diagnose spinal fractures existed when a patient was referred to radiology imaging for any reason.
It said this could lead the radiologist to "signpost" a patient with broken vertebrae for further investigation for osteoporosis.
The ROS said a recent report found that where a spinal fracture had been identified, only 5.5% of reports made recommendations for further investigation.
Craig Jones, chief executive at the ROS, said: "This report shows that a simple process gap is preventing millions of people from getting the diagnosis they need.
"Radiology departments use alert systems to notify health professionals who have referred patients for imaging, of significant, unexpected, or urgent findings.
"This provides a ready-made opportunity for radiology departments to include spinal fractures in their policy for alerts - an urgent change called for by the ROS."
