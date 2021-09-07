Daventry: Five seriously injured after people carrier crashes with lorry
- Published
Five people have been seriously injured after their people carrier was involved in a crash with a lorry.
It happened on the A45 Stefan Way in Daventry, Northamptonshire, at about 20:30 BST on Monday.
The black Mercedes Vito and the white HGV were travelling in opposite directions and five of the Mercedes' occupants were taken to hospital.
Northamptonshire Police has appealed for witness and for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
