Northampton field fire caused by gas cylinder explosions
Crews dealing with an out-of-control bonfire arrived in time to see two gas cylinders explode and the blaze spread to a nearby field of stubble.
At least 25 firefighters tackled the fire behind Teviot Close, in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton.
Northamptonshire Fire Service said the fire was started deliberately and the cylinders exploded shortly after their arrival at 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
Up to 30,000 sq m (98,400 sq ft) of stubble caught fire.
This drone footage captured yesterday afternoon shows the extent of the fire we attended in Kings Heath, #Northampton.— Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue (@northantsfire) September 8, 2021
Up to 30,000 sqm of stubble was burnt, after a large bonfire caused two cylinders to explode. pic.twitter.com/CJ62H3RNae
