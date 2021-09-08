Maddie Durdant-Hollamby: Victim died from being stabbed in chest
A woman killed by her boyfriend died from being stabbed in the chest, an inquest heard.
The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found at Benjamin Green's house in Slate Drive, Kettering, on 27 August.
The 22-year-old was found alongside the body of Mr Green, 41, who had suffered fatal self-inflicted stab wounds.
Northamptonshire senior coroner Anne Pember opened and adjourned the inquest until 13 January at a short hearing in Northampton on Wednesday.
Ms Pember said the provisional cause of death, as stated by pathologist Michael Biggs, was stab wounds to the chest.
Ms Durdant-Hollamby's body had been identified by her father Stephen, she said.
No date has been set for Mr Green's inquest.
Northamptonshire Police began a murder inquiry after the bodies were discovered and believed Mr Green killed Ms Durdant-Hollamby before taking his own life.
Officers said they were not looking for anyone else.
It was thought the marketing worker met Mr Green, a marketing director, at Kettering-based Alumasc Water Management Solutions before taking a job at a building suppliers.
'Talented dancer'
In a tribute, Ms Durdant-Hollamby's family, from Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, had said they were "absolutely devastated" by her death.
Relatives described her as a "talented dancer" whose career in marketing was "sadly cut short just as it was blossoming".
"She was a beautiful person both inside and out," they said.
"Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did."
Det Insp Nicole Main said the force was supporting Ms Durdant-Hollamby's family "as we work to answer their questions about how she came to lose her life".
"Our investigation has found no known background of domestic abuse in this case so far, but we continue to appeal to anyone with any information they believe to be relevant to our inquiries to contact us."