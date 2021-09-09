Covid-19: Clubbers urged to get tested in Corby as rate rise
People going to nightclubs in the area with the highest Covid case rate in England have been urged to take regular lateral flow test to curb infections.
Corby, in Northamptonshire, had 623 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 4 September, a 23% week-on-week rise.
Health officials said the increase might also be partly caused by some Corby schools returning in mid-August.
Councillor Helen Harrison, from North Northamptonshire Council, said the high Covid rates were "concerning".
In February and March, before lockdown was lifted, the town consistently had one the highest rates in the country.
Ms Harrison, the councillor responsible for health at the Conservative-run council, said there had been "so much hard work" in Corby to reduce rates since then.
She said: "We must be aware of the individual actions we can all take to reduce the risk of transmission to those around us."
The councillor said residents should use twice-weekly rapid lateral flow tests "to be confident that you are not passing on the virus".
"If you are going to a festival or a nightclub, consider more regular testing on your return to be sure you are protecting those around you," she added.
Public Heath Northamptonshire said there were "no outbreaks of particular significance" which had caused rates to rise.
Corby schools such as the Brooke Weston Academy, which has almost 1,200 students, and Corby Technical School, which has more than 700 pupils, returned in mid-August.
Health official said this and "inter-household mixing" associated with returning schools might have contributed to increased transmission of the virus.
Corby also has lower vaccination rates, with 63% of people 16 or over in the area fully vaccinated, compared to the England average of 80%.
Neighbouring Kettering had the 10th-highest rate in England, with 477 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 4 September, a 17% week-on-week rise.
