Horse stuck in Harringworth river winched to safety

image source, Corby Fire Station
image captionThe horse was not hurt in the incident

A horse has been winched to safety by firefighters after it became stuck up to its stomach in a river.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the Wakerley Road area of Harringworth, north of Corby, at about 10:11 BST on Wednesday.

A specialist animal rescue team helped, with equipment borrowed from a local farmer, it said.

The animal was not hurt and was left in the care of a vet and its owner.

image source, Corby Fire Station
image captionThe horse was stuck up to its stomach in the river, in Harringworth, about 5 miles (8km) north of Corby
image source, Corby Fire Station

