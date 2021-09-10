Daventry: Passenger injured in hot air balloon hedge landing
A hot air balloon passenger suffered a broken ankle after its pilot used a hedgerow to reduce its landing speed.
The incident took place in a field in Welton, Daventry on 20 April.
A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch found the manoeuvre went against advice in an official pilot training manual.
It found the passenger had been "disturbed from her planned brace position" and "was not correctly braced for the touchdown".
The report said the pilot told passengers "to adopt the brace position for touchdown" as he prepared to land the balloon.
While approaching the landing field, the pilot decided to allow the balloon to make contact with a hedgerow "to reduce the groundspeed for touchdown".
The report said he did not see fence posts embedded in the hedge.
It said one of the passengers "described the impact with the hedge as 'hard' and believed it dislodged her from the brace position.
"As a result, the passenger did not believe she was in the planned brace position when the basket struck the ground."
During the landing the passenger broke an ankle.
The report said The British Balloon and Airship Club (BBAC) Pilot Training Manual "does not suggest using a planned collision with trees or hedges to reduce touchdown speed".
Instead it recommends bringing the balloon very low across the landing field "so that there is little or no vertical velocity" then opening the balloon rip panels to release hot air and so rapidly reduce buoyancy, it added.
