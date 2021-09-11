Students' lockdown art on show at Northampton railway station
- Published
Artwork created by students during lockdown will be seen by thousands of commuters after being displayed at a railway station.
Northampton College was unable to host its usual annual exhibition because of coronavirus restrictions.
However, its students' work is now being hung on a footbridge across the town's railway station.
The college art will be on display until March, but the plan is to make the footbridge art a permanent feature.
The college's manager of arts, design and photography, Sophie Pennington, said the station gallery was "a chance to celebrate the fantastic artwork our students have produced over the past 12 months".
Many of them had to work at home, on their own, instead of in studios because of restrictions during the pandemic, she said.
David Flanagan, from London Northwestern Railway, which runs the station, said showcasing the art was "a great opportunity for students to get their work seen by hundreds of thousands of people, prompting conversations and inspiring others".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk