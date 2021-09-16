Maddie Durdant-Hollamby: Man who killed girlfriend took his own life
- Published
A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death before killing himself died from a stab wound, an inquest heard.
Benjamin Green's body was found next to Maddie Durdant-Hollamby at his home in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 27 August.
The 41-year-old had self-inflicted fatal stab wounds, police said.
Ms Durdant-Hollamby, 22, died of stab wounds to the chest, a previous hearing was told.
Hassan Shah, assistant coroner for Northamptonshire, said Mr Green's body had been identified by his father, and toxicology and histology reports were pending.
He adjourned the hearing ahead of a full inquest on 13 January.
Northamptonshire Police was called to Mr Green's home following concerns for Ms Durdant-Hollamby's safety.
The force began a murder inquiry after the bodies were discovered and said it believed Mr Green killed Ms Durdant-Hollamby before taking his own life.
Officers said they were not looking for anyone else.
It was thought the marketing worker met Mr Green, a marketing director, at Kettering-based Alumasc Water Management Solutions before taking a job at a building suppliers.
Paying tribute, Ms Durdant-Hollamby's family, from Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, said they were "absolutely devastated" by her death.
Relatives described her as a "talented dancer" whose career in marketing was "sadly cut short just as it was blossoming".
"Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did."
Police have previously said investigators "found no known background of domestic abuse", but urged people with relevant information to come forward.
